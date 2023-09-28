– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and WCW booker Vince Russo critiqued Cody Rhodes and WWE’s booking of him right now. Russo claimed Rhodes is not over with the casual fan and that WWE has done nothing with him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Vince Russo on Rhodes: “Cody Rhodes is not over to the casual fan. He’s not. I have no interest in watching Raw. If there was a mega-star on that show, I would want to watch him. That’s what a casual fan is, bro. … If it’s good, I’m gonna watch it. If it’s bad, I’m gonna watch something else.”

On how WWE has done nothing with Rhodes: “They’ve done nothing with this guy, outside of [having] him go out there every week and say, ‘Farmingville, New York, what do you want to talk about?’ Cody doesn’t write the show. They’ve done nothing with him.”