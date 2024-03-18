Vince Russo Criticizes Cody Rhodes Crying During WWE RAW Promo, Says Fans Want ‘Men’s Men’

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Vince Russo criticized Cody Rhodes’ promo from last week’s episode of WWE RAW, saying that fans don’t want to see wrestlers that cry. Rhodes got emotional talking about his father, the late Dusty Rhodes.

Russo said: “Cody, get therapy, man. Every freaking week, this guy is going out, cutting promos, he can’t get through a promo without crying. Casual wrestling fans, we don’t want to see wrestlers cry, bro. We want to see men’s men, we want to see wrestlers, we want to see testosterone, bro. We don’t want to see namby-pamby crybabies. What, Cody? You’re going to give your mother a prop that you didn’t win? And you’re going to get all choked up about it? How anybody can be a fan of this guy as a babyface, bro, crying over a prop … Bro, he’s got himself convinced that he’s going to really win a match and have a real title and, ‘I’m gonna give this title to my mom and my dad, even though he’s not here, he is gonna be proud.’“