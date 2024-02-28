wrestling / News
Vince Russo Diagnosed With Diabetes
Vince Russo has announced that he’s been diagnoses with diabetes. The former WWE, WCW and TNA writer posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to announce the diagnosis, as you can see below.
Russo wrote:
“Found out yesterday I have Diabetes. Today, the battle begins. There’s more than wrestling, bro, there’s Life.”
Russo has been out of the wrestling business directly since 2018. He most recently worked for a major promotion in 2014 when he left his position at TNA, he was secretly working as a creative consultant. He runs a podcast network, Vince Russo’s The Brand, where he talks about professional wrestling.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Russo as he deals with the condition.
Found out yesterday I have Diabetes. Today, the battle begins. There’s more than wrestling, bro, there’s Life. pic.twitter.com/7UvQ5yJxGG
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) February 27, 2024
