Vince Russo Expresses Anger Over Vince McMahon Taking Credit For Everything, Not Crediting Others Who Helped in WWE’s Success

In the latest episode of the Truth With Consequences podcast, Vince Russo spoke about how Vince McMahon treats the people who work for him and never gives anyone else credit for their work. Here are highlights:

On not getting credit for the company’s success: “Here’s the thing about that. That’s not true. Would I give a rat’s ass if I’m given credit or not? No, bro, I wouldn’t give a rat’s ass. Would I give a rat’s ass when other people are being credited and they’re making as if there are no writers? Yes, bro, then I would take exception to that. Wouldn’t that be the same for talent relations? Jim Ross! Jim Ross was one of the guys cited as being a great influence behind the scenes in the WWE. Now if I’m reading that and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he is bro!’ I’m never taking that away. This isn’t a Jim Ross issue. He is. But I mean, bro, let’s not forget where this company was before Russo and [Ed] Ferrara started writing the shows! So am I going to take that as a slight? Absolutely I am, bro. If Jim Ross wasn’t mentioned, then I wouldn’t have. But I’m like, ‘Wait a minute bro, yeah! Jim Ross does an incredible job in talent relations. I’m not taking that away from him. But who’s writing this shit week after week after week?'”

On wrestling as a TV show and Vince McMahon taking credit for everything: “At that point it’s not a wrestling show, it’s a television show. It’s like talking about the Avengers: Endgame and not talking about the Russo brothers. That’s the equivalent, bro! And every time I see the Avengers, a story about the Avengers, Russo brothers. Every time I see a story about Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David. It was a television show. At the end of the day, Vince is trying to take credit for everything. And bro, that’s great Vince. Take credit for everything. But that also means you take credit for the shit today, bro. That you take credit for the crap you’re putting on TV today. The Attitude Era was successful because for the first time ever, it was written like a television show. It was not written like a wrestling show. You had two writers, you had one professional writer who had written for other television shows before, we handled that show and wrote that show like a television show.”

On why it was important that the writers got credit if people like Ross got credit: “Because it was clear at that point that Vince McMahon wanted to take 100% credit. And my point is bro, if you wanted to take 100% credit, that’s fine, take 100% credit for everything. Don’t be putting over who you choose to put over but the other people you’re not going to acknowledge. You’re either taking 100% credit for everything, or you’re giving the proper people credit. That’s how I looked at it. And like I said, bro. If Ross was never brought up and Vince was taking credit for the whole shebang, then okay bro. But if you’re going to start picking and choosing who I’m going to give credit to while obviously not giving credit to me and Ed? Because you wanna own this as your own. And like I said, the proof’s in the pudding today. Okay bro, you’re in charge of creative. You’re in charge of creative then, you’re in charge of creative now. What happened, bro?”

On Vince not caring about the people that work for him: “When I left WWE because of the fault of Vince McMahon and nobody else, because Vince made it clear to me, ‘I don’t give a shit about you and I don’t give a shit about your family.’ He made that crystal clear, and I think there are a lot of people today finding that out. When you read every day, you read the Sasha Banks story, every freaking day, you read the Luke Harper story, people get that pretty quick bro. You’re a pawn in his effing game. And he will replace you. And if you don’t like it he will make your life miserable. People will stand in line out the door telling you that story about Vince McMahon.”

On what Vince said when he left the company: “But the fact of the matter is when I left because of him, and because of what he said, there was a company-wide meeting and somebody who didn’t know any better said, ‘Who’s Vince Russo? Why am I hearing so much about Vince Russo? Why did he leave this company’ You know what Vince McMahon said? ‘Vince Russo was an electronics salesman that I gave an opportunity to.’ Bro, you know what? That’s bush. That really shows what kind of a man you are and what kind of an individual you are and how immature you are and what a gloryhound you are and what an egomaniac you are…when a guy who arguably helped you make your company public, you still can’t put him over. I’m sitting here all day in this interview and I’m putting over people that freaking burned me and people that did me wrong. I could still sit here and I could still put them over for their qualities and what they did and what they attributed. For him to stand there and say, ‘oh well he was an electronic salesman that I gave an opportunity to’, you know what bro? There’s such a thing as karma. In my heart and soul, I know that’s why you’re in the position that you’re in today. You never put anybody over. You never thanked anybody else. You never gave Kevin Dunn credit. You never gave Jim Ross credit. You never gave Jim Johnson credit. You never gave Bruce Prichard credit. The list goes on and on and on. I have never heard Vince McMahon give one single person behind the scenes credit for helping what they did in that company. I worked with great producers. Chris Chambers, never given credit. Dave Sahadi, never given credit. Never once bro, has that guy ever given credit to anybody. And you know what bro? That shit’s gonna come back to bite you in the ass. Welcome 2019.”

If you use any of the quotes, please credit Truth With Consequences with an h/t to 411mania.com