Vince Russo Shoots Down Rumors That He Is Working For Impact Wrestling

Vince Russo took to Twitter yesterday to shoot down rumors that he is working as a consultant for Impact Wrestling. The rumors have been going around for awhile and largely centered around Russo being part of the TNA: There’s No Place Like Home special that was being planned as part of WrestleCon during WrestleMania 36 weekend. That show, of course, ended up being canceled due to the pandemic.

PWInsider noted that officials in Impact told them that they have no plans at all to use Russo in any capacity.

Here is what Russo had to say on Twitter.

“Years Ago I was Hired by TNA as a consultant. Part of the Terms was to keep it Quiet. I did what my Employer asked me to do. When I accidentally sent an e-mail to the wrong address-it came out. I was labeled a LIAR for keeping the confidentiality my employer asked me to. (1)”

“At that time I vowed myself to never allow myself to get into that situation again. The Dirt Sheets are stirring up that I’m consulting fort TNA again. Hate to kill their FALSE BS-but-I’m not. http://RussosBrand.com is a FULL-TIME JOB and I wouldn’t trade it in for THE WORLD (2)”

