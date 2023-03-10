Vince Russo has an issue with how today’s wrestling puts characters’ actions on their babyface or heel status over individual characterization. The controversial former wrestling writer appeared on Road Dogg’s Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast and talked about his issue with how the writing for wrestling tends toward all babyfaces reacting to things the same (and the same for heels)) instead of having the characterization guide how the talents act. You can see the highlights below:

Vince Russo on how he approached writing characters: “Here’s another big problem I’ve got today with today’s writing, I got a big problem with this, okay? Bro, when I would be sitting here writing, and I’m writing for Road Dogg. Bro, I’m Road Dogg. I know this character so freaking well. I know what he’s gonna say, I know what he’s gonna do. I know how he’s gonna act. Every character I wrote for, I became them. I knew them inside out, so I was always true to the character.

“Because if you take a situation, every wrestler on that roster is gonna handle it differently. Every single one. Brian’s gonna handle something differently than the Rock. The Rock’s gonna handle it differently from Triple H.”

On how he sees characters being written today: “I feel that over time — and this is the way it was I think before that era — I feel that over time it’s more of that babyface-heel blanket. Like, ‘Well, he’s a baby face so this is how he has to act.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oh… You Didn’t Know? with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.