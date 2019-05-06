Vince Russo Discusses How Vince McMahon Was At His ‘Weakest’ After Roddy Piper Jumped to WCW

– On his Truth and Consequences podcast, Vince Russo recalled losing respect for Vince McMahon after he was despondent over Roddy Piper leaving for WCW. Some highlights from the discussion are below:

On Roddy Piper jumping to WCW: “This was the weakest I ever saw Vince. And it was after Piper signed with the WCW. And I gotta tell you, I lost a little respect for him over this. Because Piper left, and bro there was like a company-wide meeting, and ask the CEO whatever it was. But I’ll never forget, bro. Vince McMahon was up there, and Piper had just gone, maybe like the night before or two days before, or whatever. And Vince turned around and was like, ‘They took Scott, and they took Kevin, and they took Rude, and now they took Rowdy Roddy Piper from me. There’s nobody left to take, who are you going to take from me?’ And I remember sitting there, and I’m saying to myself, ‘Is this the guy that put all the territories out of business?’ Like, seriously Vince? Like, you’re gonna cry about WCW taking wrestlers from you, paying them more money, when you put company after company after company out of business. But bro, that shows you Matt, the reason why I tell you that? Bro, that was the lowest point I ever saw Vince at. That was desperation. He was at a point of desperation, and the desperation was, ‘Holy s**t, bro. There is somebody that has more money than I do and can pay these guys more money than I’m willing to. And I’m F’d.’ And when he said — I swear to god, Bro, I lost respect for him that day. Because I was like, ‘Bro, put on your big boy pants, man.’ You did the same thing to other freaking people, okay bro? Now it’s time for you to rise to the occasion.'”

On if McMahon was actually in tears: “No, he wasn’t crying, but Matt, it was poor, pitiful me. I mean, without a shadow of a doubt, it was ‘Poor, pitiful me.’ And I was like, ‘Poor, pitiful you? Seriously, bro?’ … He was looking for sympathy from his employees. And I’m like, ‘Bro, you put dozens and dozens of companies out of business. Are you kidding me?'”

