Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News

The report that WWE’s Board is investigating Vince McMahon over an alleged $3 million hush payment is the news of the day and wrestling stars including Maria Kanellis, Vince Russo, and more have reacted. As noted earlier, the Board of Directors is investigating McMahon over a payment he made to a former employee that he allegedly had an affair with, and the investigation has reportedly uncovered older NDAs that involve claims of misconduct made by former WWE employees against McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

It is probably not surprising, but as of now WWE-contracted talent haven’t spoken out about the issue even indirectly. You can see reactions to the news below from Kanellis, Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi, and Russo below, as well as Gail Kim issuing a “no comment at this moment”:

Now it makes sense. No wonder VKM wanted me to work for FREE. He had to SOMEHOW make up that Cool 3 Mil Living in Sin at the Holiday Inn!!! — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 15, 2022

Yeah, man, I’ll take that with a Large, Cold Glass of KHARMA!!! — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 15, 2022

Will this be covered in the Netflix Doc? Bro, me and Ferrara couldn’t have written a better script. This is GOLD, Jerry, GOLD!!! Vince-I’ll stop-just send me some HUSH MONEY!!!! (Fake Wrestling Laugh). — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 15, 2022

So much of this is beginning to make sense. Did the Children know this was coming? Bro, you live a good, HONEST life and this S*** doesn’t happen. Real simple. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 15, 2022

A simple definition of the abuse of power is the misuse of a position of power to take unjust advantage of individuals, organizations, or governments… — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 15, 2022

What a day. — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) June 15, 2022

Any WWE news??? — Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) June 15, 2022