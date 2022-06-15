wrestling / News

Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The report that WWE’s Board is investigating Vince McMahon over an alleged $3 million hush payment is the news of the day and wrestling stars including Maria Kanellis, Vince Russo, and more have reacted. As noted earlier, the Board of Directors is investigating McMahon over a payment he made to a former employee that he allegedly had an affair with, and the investigation has reportedly uncovered older NDAs that involve claims of misconduct made by former WWE employees against McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

It is probably not surprising, but as of now WWE-contracted talent haven’t spoken out about the issue even indirectly. You can see reactions to the news below from Kanellis, Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi, and Russo below, as well as Gail Kim issuing a “no comment at this moment”:

