– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s Writing With Russo, former WWE, WCW, and TNA writer Vince Russo spoke about WWE Superstar Natalya, noting how WWE mistreats her and books her poorly. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Russo on how WWE treats Natalya: “Because she allows herself to [be booked poorly], she doesn’t stand up for herself. She doesn’t remind them who she is and what her legacy is. Natalya should not be ‘Yes sir, no sir.’ She is royalty in the business. She has paid her dues; she has been around for a very, very long time. She deserves that respect.”

On wrestlers not understanding the intricacies of their booking: “Absolutely. Yeah, bro, because they don’t understand booking, and if you don’t understand the booking, bro, you’re not going to be into it. You’re just not going to be into it, and I think that’s the case with a lot of talent.”

On why Nattie might want to go to AEW: “Because she feels she didn’t get her just in the WWE. Yeah, yeah, that’s why she would want to go to AEW. … She knows things in the WWE will never change. She knows that.”

On her age not being an issue: “Not if she still wants to work. Yeah, and I think she is young enough to still be working. I think that’s what she wants to do. [Dr. Chris Featherstone mentions she is 42 years old], Yeah, but still. I mean, god, that’s how old Damian Priest is, no?”

It was recently reported that Natalya’s current WWE contract is expiring this summer. It’s not known exactly when her time is up. It was also recently noted that she didn’t attend WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto or do any local media appearances.