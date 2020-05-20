Vince Russo Explains Why He Thinks AEW Is Full of Politics, Says He Wouldn’t Go Into Wrestling If He Could Do It All Over Again

In an interview with AfterBuzz TV, Vince Russo discussed how his career in wrestling was far from a dream for him, and that if he could do it all over again, he wouldn’t go into wrestling. He said the politics in wrestling are disgusting. He also said that from what he can see, AEW is already full of politics as well. Highlights are below.

On if his career in wrestling was a dream come true for him: “It was far from a dream. I don’t want to say it was a nightmare because I’m not going to go to that other extent, but I wish it was a dream, I wish it was everything that I thought it would be growing up as a kid and growing up as a teenager. I really wish it was, but if I’m going to be honest, it was not that. I look back now, bro, and I’ll be honest with you again. If I had to do it all over again, I would not have gotten into wrestling. I wouldn’t have done it.”

On finding the politics in wrestling disgusting: “The politics are disgusting. Now, of course when I say that, you want to think there are politics in every job. There are. I worked in other jobs. I worked for CBS. The politics in wrestling is something I’ve never, ever experienced anywhere else in my existence. There’s just a level of politics that just make it not fun. Like anything else, you get into something for the love of it, and then it turns into a job.”

On if new promotions like AEW are full of politics: “We know that company stems from, they’re all friends of friends of friends. That’s politics. Not hiring the best people, but hiring your friends and this friend is a friend of that friend, that’s politics. You may call it something else, but at the end of the day, that’s politics. With a professional eye, I look at AEW, to me, there are some people on that show that are not stars, they’re never going to be stars, they don’t have star quality, they don’t have the ‘it’ factor, and they’re on the show because of who they know. That’s politics, man.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Afterbuzz TV with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.