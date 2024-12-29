Vince Russo Says Rhea Ripley Doesn’t Need WWE Women’s World Title

Vince Russo doesn’t think that WWE needs to put the WWE Women’s World Championship on Rhea Ripley. Ripley is set to challenge Liv Morgan for the title once again at WWE on Raw’s Netflix debut, and Russo weighed in on the match on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

“Rhea Ripley is super over with the people, she don’t need the belt,” Russo said (per Wrestling Inc). “Liv does, that belt and that title really helps Liv. Rhea Ripley will remain over whether or not she wins the title, she doesn’t need the title. They just need to protect her in this match. I think — I mean, they should keep the title on Liv.”

Ripley and Morgan have been feuding for much of 2024 and have battled twice so far for the title since Morgan won it.