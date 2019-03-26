Vince Russo Explains How WWE Botched Ronda Rousey’s Character From The Start

In an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast (which you can listen to below), Vince Russo talked about how he thinks WWE botched Ronda Rousey’s character by making her a babyface when she entered WWE, and that she’s now playing the character she should have been playing from the start.

“They totally killed Ronda Rousey’s character when she came over,” Russo said. “I swear to god, bro. When I look at it now, I ask myself the question, did Vince McMahon even know who Ronda Rousey was? Did he have any idea who she was? Did he watch UFC? Did he watch her over there? Did he watch any of her interviews? Because in typical WWE style, we’re going to sign Ronda Rousey and we’re going to make her a babyface and give her all the babyface attributes. She’s going to come down the ramp smiling, and she’s going to give her gloves to the kid. All that WWE bull****, and that was never Ronda Rousey in the first place. They literally put her in a position where she had to “act.” She wasn’t being natural. She was trying to be somebody she wasn’t. And they did so much damage to that character coming out of the chute.

And again, like the WWE because they don’t get it right the first time, well now, we got to circle it around because that didn’t work. Now, we got to make her a heel. You could tell in this role, she is much, much more comfortable, and that should be the story. She comes from the MMA world. She should be able to kill any woman in the wrestling business. That should’ve been the story from the get-go. They had to make mistakes first to come around to it. I love the touch of her husband being there last week. I thought that was great. But like I said, I don’t know why, again, typical Vince [McMahon], typical fashion, she’s gonna be a babyface, and they just killed her coming out of the gate.”

In the full interview, which you can listen to below, Russo talks about why he thinks vindictiveness was at the root of WWE picking Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania 35 opponent, if WWE has anything to fear in AEW, why he didn’t push Samoa Joe as the face of TNA in 2006, what happened backstage to Triple H after the Kliq curtain call, why Triple H doesn’t have the right mind to change WWE, and more.

Intro

WrestleMania weekend (0:17)

What match should go on last at WrestleMania (3:40)

How Ronda Rousey has been booked (7:20)

Baron Corbin being picked at Kurt Angle’s opponent (10:15)

If AEW is good for wrestling (14:00)

If WWE should fear AEW (15:35)

Why Samoa Joe wasn’t booked as face of TNA (18:10)

Triple H’s main event push and the curtain call (23:35)

Triple H’s mind for being a wrestling executive (26:38)

Triple H/Batista and Kofi Kingston storyline booking (29:00)