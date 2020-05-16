Vince Russo Says AEW Needs TV Writers, Jim Cornette Responds

Vince Russo says that AEW needs to get some television writers on its payroll. To no surprise, Jim Cornette disagrees. Russo posted to Twitter on Friday to note that he’s been watching AEW “from day one” and that in order to grow their audience, “they need Television Writers. Long matches with Predictable Endings are not going to bring in new viewers. My Opinion.”

As is typical, people on the internet saw that Russo said something and decided to rile Cornette up with it. A fan screenshotted Russo’s post and tagged Jim Cornette in to get his thoughts, to which Cornette — no fan of Russo by any means, and a critic of much (but not all) of what AEW puts on TV, replied, “”I can say with almost 100% certainty that the ONLY thing that could make AEW TV any worse is TV writers.”

You can see the two posts below.

I'm just saying this for the growth and betterment of the company. I've been watching @AEWrestling from Day 1. If they want to grow their audience—they need Television Writers. Long matches with Predictable Endings are not going to bring in new viewers. My Opinion. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 14, 2020