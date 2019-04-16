wrestling / News
Vince Russo Slams WWE Product as ‘Predictable,’ Claims WWE Needs to be More Creative
– Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo is still not crazy about the WWE product. He shared a tweet earlier today, slamming WWE’s product as “predictable” and questioned why anyone would want to watch a show like that. You can check out his tweet below.
Vince Russo wrote, “I don’t say much on here anymore, but I just don’t understand why @WWE has to be so predictable week in & week out. Why are you going to watch ANY television show when you know the outcome before it even starts? Just to prove yourself right? They have to be more creative.”
