Vince Russo Takes Shot at WWE For Congratulating AEW On Ratings Win

– Vince Russo doesn’t want to see the wrestling companies getting along, apparently, as he took a shot at WWE for congratulating AEW on its ratings success. Following the news today that AEW Dynamite beat NXT in the ratings and WWE’s message congratulating AEW on “a successful premiere,” Russo unloaded on WWE on Twitter.

Russo, who claimed in May without evidence that AEW and WWE “are in bed together” after Cody destroyed a Triple H throne on Double or Nothing, posted as you can see below, calling WWE’s statement “weak” and saying, “Wonder if WWE is going to start a trend of companies putting their rivals/competition over. Like maybe Coke telling customers to try Pepsi.

Vince McMahon what the [email protected]#$% happened to your BRAVADO, BRO?!!!”

WWE

"Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere.The real winners of last night's head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network & AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint." SO WEAK — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) October 3, 2019