Vince Russo Says TNA’s Main Event Mafia Was Better Than the Bloodline

In the latest episode of Writing with Russo (via SportsKeeda), Vince Russo declared that he thinks that TNA’s Main Event Mafia was a better faction than WWE’s Bloodline.

He said: “1000% better than Bloodline, not even close. You had one major player in the Bloodline and a bunch of supporting roles. These guys were all freaking superstars. Not even close. I did put the Main Event Mafia together, Kevin Nash named the Main Event Mafia.”

The Bloodline currently includes Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn as former members.

The TNA group included Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Samoa Joe, Traci Brooks and Christian Cage in 2008. Its second version featured Sting, Angle, Joe, Magnus and Rampage Jackson.