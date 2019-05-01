Vince Russo Says He Tried to Get Hired by WCW After nWo Reveal: ‘There Would’ve Been No Attitude Era’

– During his latest episode of Truth and Consequences, Vince Russo recalled his reaction to the nWo storyline, trying to get hired by WCW and more. Highlights are below:

On his reaction to the nWo’s formation: “I will always, always give Eric Bischoff credit where credit is due. Bringing in Scott [Hall] and bringing in Kevin [Nash] to WCW and the way they did it was genius. I’m sure Kevin and Scott had a lot of input, I’m sure Eric had a lot of input. The way they did it, it was genius. So the tease was, they were teasing a big hitter. So now there’s all this anticipation. Bro, I was at Bruce [Prichard]’s house watching this PPV [Bash at the Beach]. And this is the time, bro, when Bruce and Cornette were writing the television. I was like the third wheel, keeping my mouth shut, trying to learn. And I was literally at Bruce’s house when Hogan came out. And Matt, I’ll never forget. I did not say this to Bruce, I would not say this out loud, but my reaction was, ‘We’re effin’ dead. Like, we are so freaking dead. This is the coolest and the hottest thing I have seen in wrestling in decades and decades and decades. Keep in mind, at the time we’re doing T.L. Hopper, the Goon, Freddie Joy Floyd, Who, you know. It was all that stuff. And I did not say it out loud to Bruce, because he was more or less the head writer of the show, but I was saying to myself, bro, like, ‘We are freaking dead.'”

On trying to get hired by WCW: “That’s when, bro, I was so soured on the WWE, and then just being stuck in the bubble. The exact same place they’re stuck now with the exact same people. I wanted to work for WCW. I wanted to be a part of what they were doing. You know, through Kevin Nash, and through Jeff Jarrett who were friends of mine, they put the word into Eric. That’s where I had the conversation with Eric.”

On how being hired for WCW would have changed wrestling: And bro, I am telling you, if Eric Bischoff would have hired me at that time, the entire landscape of professional wrestling would have been different. There would have been no Attitude Era. Vince McMahon was not going to do the Attitude Era on his own. Because if there was going to be a rejuvenation in the WWE, we’d be getting that same rejuvenation right now. We’d be getting it right now as the numbers go down on a weekly — there’s nobody there to rejuvenate the company. There’s nobody there to do it now, there was nobody there to do then. So if Eric actually would have hired me, there would not have been an Attitude Era. I can tell you that without a shadow of a doubt.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Truth and Consequences with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.