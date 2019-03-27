Vince Russo On Why Triple H Shouldn’t Be a Top WWE Executive, Explains His Issues With How WWE Has Booked Triple H/Batista Storyline

In an interview with 411’s Jeffrey Harris and the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast (which you can listen to below), Vince Russo was asked if he thought Triple H had the right mind to be a top WWE executive, and explained why he thought he didn’t, and what WWE is doing wrong with the Triple H vs. Batista and Kofi Kingston vs. Vince McMahon storylines.

“No because Triple H now is doing exactly what they did to him [after the curtain call], and he’s doing it because of ego, bro,” Russo said. “Listen, when you’re a wrestler, you have an ego. And because you have an ego, it’s very hard to put you in management positions because you’re going to have built-in feelings for other wrestlers you know and other wrestlers you work with. You’re going to have your favorites and guys that you don’t like. You’re not going to be able to be subjective, and that’s going to affect everything. That’s why you can’t put wrestlers in roles like that.

When I talk about Triple H having an ego, the Batista promo should be an exposé of Triple H. Batista should be saying, “Let’s call a spade a spade. You don’t even love your own wife. You’ve never loved your wife. First of all, you kicked Chyna to the curb, and you saw Stephanie as your ticket to the throne. And once you worked her and once you worked your magic and once you had her, then you started making your moves. You’ve buried people. You’ve stepped on people. Look what’ve you done to Kurt Angle, yadda, yadda, yadda.” I’m work-shooting with that now, but that should’ve been the freaking promo bro, not “Oh, well, Triple H hired me as his muscle, and he used me.” That’s fake wrestling bull****. But the reason you can’t cut that real-to-life promo on Triple H is because his ego won’t allow that. So, that’s the problem. You’re gonna go out there. You’re gonna be fake wrestling half-pregnant as opposed to shooting with it, working together and making it a great angle.”

Jeff then followed up and mentioned how Batista has always beaten Triple H and asked why Batista needs to face Triple H again in the storyline? Russo said that WWE isn’t booking the story in a realistic way and is making the same mistake with the Kofi Kingston – Vince McMahon storyline.

“Well, that’s the thing. We don’t know that because they haven’t told us,” Russo said. “I mean, I’m watching that promo, “Gimme what I want! No, we’re doing it on my terms. Gimme what I want!” And I’m saying to myself, “Guys. You’re not telling me the story here!” You don’t understand why Batista is so upset with Triple. And I know a lot of that is because Batista was trying to get work again at WWE, and Triple H wasn’t returning his calls and blowing him off like he was a piece of ****. Then, all of the sudden, Batista makes this movie that makes millions of dollars. Well, tell us that! Don’t make us guess! We don’t know what’s going on behind-the-scenes. So, that’s the problem. We don’t know. They don’t tell us. They kayfabe us.

Why does Vince McMahon have a stick up his ass when it comes to Kofi Kingston? Why do you keep running Kofi Kingston through the mill? You’re not telling us! So, I’m sitting there and I’m wondering, why is he wrestling 10 people? What is Vince’s issue with Kofi Kingston? It’s not that, “Oh, you’re only a B+ player!” That’s such wrestling bull****. It’s stupid. It’s juvenile. They’re not explaining these stories to us.”

In the full interview, Russo talks about WWE botching how they booked Ronda Rousey from the start, if WWE should fear AEW, why he thinks vindictiveness was at the root of WWE picking Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania 35 opponent, why he didn’t push Samoa Joe as the face of TNA in 2006, what exactly happened backstage with Triple H after the Kliq curtain call, and more.

If using any news or quotes from our interview, please credit 411mania.com and please embed the podcast audio player or YouTube video of the full interview in your post.

Intro

WrestleMania weekend (0:17)

What match should go on last at WrestleMania (3:40)

How Ronda Rousey has been booked (7:20)

Baron Corbin being picked at Kurt Angle’s opponent (10:15)

If AEW is good for wrestling (14:00)

If WWE should fear AEW (15:35)

Why Samoa Joe wasn’t booked as face of TNA (18:10)

Triple H’s main event push and the curtain call (23:35)

Triple H’s mind for being a wrestling executive (26:38)

Triple H/Batista and Kofi Kingston storyline booking (29:00)

