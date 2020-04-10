Vince Russo Says He Has No Memory of Jim Cornette Confronting Him Backstage Over Brawl for All, Says Ultimately It Was Vince McMahon’s Decision to do Brawl for All

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Vince Russo discussed Jim Cornette claiming in the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on the Brawl for All, that he confronted Vince Russo backstage after Steve “Dr. Death” Williams got knocked out in a Brawl for All match. Russo says he has no memory of that confrontation, and also questioned why Cornette didn’t cut a promo on Vince McMahon who ultimately decided to do the Brawl for All. Highlights are below.

On how he has no memory of Jim Cornette confronting him backstage: “I’m not gonna call Jim Cornette a liar, but his story about confronting me after Dr. Death got knocked out, bro, I don’t remember one second of that conversation. I don’t remember Cornette approaching me, I don’t remember Cornette saying the things he claimed to say. So I’m the kind of person that I’ll say, OK, you know what, I’m not quick to call anybody a liar, so maybe I forgot, maybe that actually did happen and I forgot, because the bottomline is, if I sit here and say, ya know what Jim, with all due respect, I don’t remember that at all, what am I doing, Dave? I’m turning that into World War 3. Cornette tells this story, I didn’t say about that on the show because I’m not going to waste the next three weeks arguing with Jim Cornette about whether or not he said that to me after Dr. Death lost that match. I do not remember one single word of that conversation ever taking place.”

On how his job was to pitch ideas to Vince McMahon and ultimately Vince McMahon decided which ideas to do: “My job when I was in that spot was to go to Vince McMahon’s house, bro, Bubba, Vince never had any ideas. That’s what he paid me for. So I would have to sit there and rapid fire, idea after idea after idea, that’s where I learned to get thick skin with my ideas, because I would go through a card catalog every writing session, and I would really try to push what I really wanted, I would rapid fire ideas. Brawl for All was one of the ideas on the list, it wasn’t important to the show, it was like a sideshow, it had nothing to do with McMahon/Austin, Rock/Austin, it had nothing to do with any of that. So whether Vince McMahon liked the idea or not was going to have zero bearing on me, it was an idea that I pitched to Vince. Bro, at the end of the day, Vince McMahon chose to do it. It’s Vince McMahon’s show. My job was to give him ideas. I did my job. Vince took the Brawl for All and decided to do it on the show. Why is Cornette cutting a promo on me and not Vince McMahon? It’s two-fold. Number one, he doesn’t have the balls to cut a promo on Vince McMahon. And number two, he wants to further his agenda with Vince Russo.”

