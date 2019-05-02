Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Had No Control Over the Kliq, Talks Heat Against the Group

– Vince Russo weighed in on the infamous Kliq and the power they had backstage in the latest Truth and Consequences podcast. Russo said that the group had an enormous amount of heat on them because of the level of power that they had, and that Vince McMahon was unable to control the group. Some highlights are below:

On the heat backstage against the Kliq:” “Whoa, bro, they had a lot of heat. They had a lot of heat in the locker room with a lot of the boys. I even remember bro, like they had their own locker room. And I can remember some of the boys leaving derogatory signs on their locker room door. I mean, literally like, bro they had a lot of heat.”

On the level of power that the Kliq had: “You know, bro, it’s funny because… I’m just telling you bro, with a personality like Shawn Michaels who was at the head of this, I don’t think there was ever a time, Matt, where Vince McMahon ever had any control over Shawn Michaels. Ever. I mean, ever. I always think for whatever reason, Shawn — I never saw a guy that would say to Vince McMahon whatever he wanted to say, bro. And I swear to god, Vince never had control of that relationship with Shawn. So now you add to that Kevin, and now you add to that Scott. You know, X-Pac and Triple H at that time were the silent minority, but I mean, my god bro. You’ve got Shawn, Scott and Kevin meeting with Vince? Bro, those guys are gonna walk out of that meeting getting what they want. I mean, there’s just no question about it. And there was a lot of heat among the boys.”

On whether criticism of the Kliq getting people buried was legit: “Well Matt, I’ve gotta tell you something. I think a lot of it was jealousy. I think a lot of guys were jealous of the stroke. But don’t take it out on them, take it out on Vince McMahon. I mean, Vince McMahon was the one who gave them that stroke. Bro, if anybody could get that kind of stroke, I don’t care who you are. You’re gonna take it. So I don’t blame them for having the stroke that they did. Vince McMahon gave them that stroke. So I think a lot of jealousy bro, came with that. Because a lot of guys feared Vince and they wouldn’t talk back to Vince. You know, they would just never have that kind of stroke that the Kliq had!”

