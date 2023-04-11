Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Handled WWE Exit & Return Like a ‘Master Card Player’

Vince Russo is never shy about his opinion, and he recently weighed in on Vince McMahon’s exit and return to WWE. Russo spoke on a recent episode of Writing with Russo for Sportskeeda about McMahon returning and overseeing the sale of the company, noting that he doesn’t think McMahon will forget that Nick Khan vetoed his attempt to return back in January. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On McMahon returning to WWE and overseeing the sale to Endeavor: “The most impressive thing out of this whole thing is just the way Vince McMahon played his hand. You’re talking [about] a master card player. And guys, let’s remember – let’s remember, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H vetoed him coming back to the board … At that point in time when they did that, I really believe that these are the two things that kicked into Vince’s mind. Number one: over my dead body will you ever own this company, and number two: not only am I gonna sell the company so it will never be yours, but when I do I am gonna be the one soul in charge of creative.”

On McMahon’s reaction to him wanting Shawn Michaels fired for being difficult: “Vince looked at me and he said, ‘Vince, I’m going to tell you something my father taught me. When you want to get rid of somebody, when you want to fire somebody, you do it on your time.’ In other words, what Vince was saying to me was there is still money for me to make in Shawn Michaels, but when that time comes, and I’ll know it’s here, he’s gone.”