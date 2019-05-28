Vince Russo: ‘There’s No Question AEW and WWE Are in Bed Together’

– According to former WWE and WCW creative head Vince Russo, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and WWE “are in bed together.” In fact, he added that the fans who believe they’re against each other are being worked. You can check out his statement below.

Vince Russo wrote in his tweet, “There’s NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together–NONE. Several things don’t add up. When you look at the entire picture it becomes evident. I’m going to invite the @CnsprcyHrsmn on the new “Truth with Consequences” to lay this all out. Bro—YOU’RE BEING WORKED.” You can check out that tweet below.

Last Saturday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event for AEW featured a moment where Cody Rhodes destroyed a Triple H-like throne with a sledgehammer. Two nights later on Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn mentioned AEW. There have been conflicting reports on if the line was scripted or improvised.