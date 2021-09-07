Vince Russo Recently Worked With WWE On New Project

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo, who also held the same roles in WCW and TNA, recently took to Twitter to reveal that he worked with WWE on a future project, which will presumably air on Peacock.

Russo noted that he worked on the project last Friday before stating he’s always looking for ways to help the wrestling business in any way that he can.

“Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments—see them. While I don’t want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can,” Russo wrote.

Russo started his career with WWE in 1992 before departing for WCW in 1999.