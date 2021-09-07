wrestling / News
Vince Russo Recently Worked With WWE On New Project
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo, who also held the same roles in WCW and TNA, recently took to Twitter to reveal that he worked with WWE on a future project, which will presumably air on Peacock.
Russo noted that he worked on the project last Friday before stating he’s always looking for ways to help the wrestling business in any way that he can.
“Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments—see them. While I don’t want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can,” Russo wrote.
Russo started his career with WWE in 1992 before departing for WCW in 1999.
Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments—see them. While I don't want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can.
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) September 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho & Britt Baker Interact After AEW All Out (Videos)
- Note On When Cody Rhodes Is Expected To Return To AEW Television
- More Details On Adam Cole’s AEW Debut At All Out, WWE’s Reaction
- Note On WWE Talents Who Were In Chicago For AEW All Out Weekend, Former WWE Star Backstage