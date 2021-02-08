Various News: McMahons & More Increase WWE Stock Ownership, Highspots’ Updated Virtual Signings Schedule

Several of WWE’s top executives including Vince and Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and more have increased their shares of WWE stock following the Q4 financial report. New SEC filings posted to the WWE corporate site reveal that Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, WWE President Nick Khan, and Kevin Dunn all increased their shares of class A common WWE stock.

The increases went as follows, with value based on the stock price of $47.42:

* Vince McMahon: 19,875 additional shares (89,496 total, worth $4.243 million)

* Stephanie McMahon: 5,644 additional shares (82,042 total, worth $3.89 million)

* Triple H: 5,644 additional shares (87,046 total, worth $4.128 million)

* Nick Khan: 15,130 additional shares (15,130 total, worth $717,464)

* Kevin Dunn: 7,552 additional shares (81,411 total, worth $3.86 million)

– Highspots has announced the following live virtual signings coming this month:

February 9th: Tay Conti & Anna Jay

February 11th: Effy

February 16th: Rosemary

February 18th: Kurt Angle

February 23rd: Torrie Wilson

February 28th: Kevin Nash

