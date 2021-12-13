Vince & Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan Named Among Sports Business’ Most Influential People

WWE executives Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan have been named among the most influential people in sports business. Sports Business has released their 2021 list with the three execs all named under the media influencers list.

The write-up for the trio reads:

“There is clearly a repositioning of the WWE to a media business under Khan, who joined the company from CAA Sports in August 2020, especially with the move to Peacock as part of a five-year deal reported to be more than $1 billion. High-profile projects include a multipart Netflix docuseries on Vince McMahon’s life and a deal with Blumhouse Television on a scripted series about the WWE in the 1990s.”

Others on the list included ESPN chariman Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN president of programming and original content Burke Magnus, WarnerMedia News & Sports chairman Jeff Zucker and others.