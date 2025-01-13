Vincent Pedulla Recalls Hangman Page Reaching Out To Him To Do His Theme

Vincent Pedulla is the man behind Hangman Page’s theme songs, and he spoke about how he came to work on it. Pedulla spoke with the Ropes N” Riff Podcast for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On Page first reaching out to him: “I’m coming from someone who doesn’t work on wrestling themes as a vocation. I don’t really know that I’m doing it right. But I think Adam reached out to me and he had just found a track of mine that he liked originally for his theme (that was not composed specifically for him) and he wanted to use it. I said, ‘Yeah, sure, go ahead, use it.’ Then things started to take off for him. People liked the theme. I think AEW had to contact me to say, ‘Hey, can you put this theme on Spotify because people like listening to it?’ That was a surprise to me. I was like, ‘OK, sure,’ Then, yeah, people liked it. So I did another one (Hangman’s Tale) taking that theme and exploring it more, doing something more custom, because what he had originally gravitated toward was something I didn’t do specifically for him. Let’s just see where we can take this in a cinematic sense and make it kind of grand and go on a journey somewhere. So I did that and people seemed to like that too.

On doing Page’s current theme: “Now he hit me up, I think it was over the summer, and said, ‘Hey, look, I’m kind of changing gears here, I’m gonna do something different. I’m gonna wear my black hat now and can you do something for me?’ So I said, ‘Sure, let’s try it out’. It’s fun since I don’t know the conventions of wrestling themes, I don’t know if I’m doing it wrong or doing it right or what you can tell me, but I’m just kind of looking at it from the sense of here’s a character, what can we make to kind of represent him in a musical way.”