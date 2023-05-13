Vinny Pacifico Calls Out Matt Cardona, Says He Will Beat Him in the Ring

– During a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked, Vinny Pacifico called out the self-proclaimed “Indie God” and “Deathmatch King” Matt Cardona, as he wants to face him in the ring. Below are some highlights:

Vinny Pacifico on Matt Cardona: “Energy drink king vs. deathmatch king. Although his fake tan is better than my natural tan, I’m more jacked than him and I will beat him.”

On why he wants to face Matt Cardona: “Most young wrestlers were a fan of him growing up. I was. I also love action figures, Star Wars, Universal, Disney, we have the same interests. That appeals to me. He is very smart with how he wrestles and portrays himself. That’s something I always gravitate towards. Wrestling him would be a good experience and awesome,” he said. “Anyone can learn from him if you really pay attention and watch how he does his social media, matches, and promos. How he packages him, it’s an insane package deal to get him. When you wrestle him or you’re booking him or watching him, you know what you’re getting and that’s so important when it comes to wrestling. Marketable. He is so marketable. That’s something that I’ve become with my new character, the power punch character, I’ve learned to become marketable and learned to market the drinks and merchandise that fit the power punch.”