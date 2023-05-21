Vinny Pacifico Dedicated AEW Dark Match to His Late Relative

In an interview with Fightful, Vinny Pacifico spoke about a January 2023 AEW Dark match with Powerhouse Hobbs, which he dedicated to his late future mother-in-law.

He said: “So the first one was special to me, Powerhouse, because my future mother-in-law was in the hospital from Thanksgiving, she passed away January 1st. The whole time she was there, I told her, ‘Hey, I got booked. I’m gonna go out to Washington.’ I wanted to make her proud because she’d been in the hospital for a month and a half at the time. So I wanted her to know, ‘I’m going out there to do the best for you and the family and be the best me possible for you guys. Hopefully something happens.’ Three days before I flew out to Seattle, she passed away. It was so rough. It was rough. But I put on my wrist tape her initials and I made the most of the opportunity. I dedicated it to her. It was rough. But it was awesome getting to see Matt Taven again and people who I’ve known for a while. It was such a cool locker room. I’m a huge fan of wrestling in the northwest scene. I love it out there. I say the best fans are out there. Having AEW Wednesday, Friday and then DOA Saturday—that’s actually where that energy drink spot happened—it was a great week.“