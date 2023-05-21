Vinny Pacifico On His Partnership With BANG Energy, Using Social Media For Promos

Vinny Pacifico recently talked about being sponsored by BANG Energy as well as how the partnership came about. Pacifico spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the sponsorship: “This Bang sponsorship was a really big one for me in more ways than just the Bang. It’s helped with wrestling as well. I’ve been getting all these e-mails to do more promos. They want more promos. They want more hype about it. I’m like, ‘Alright, you got it.’ ‘Cause what I’m doing is working. I’m selling some really good stuff for them. So they want more.”

On how the sponsorship came about: “Yeah. How it happened was just crazy. So I had a match in Oregon for DOA. The owners said, ‘Hey, I have an idea. This crowd here loves character stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, cool.’ I was like, ‘Alright, let me do this.’ I hadn’t done it before. I wanted to save this for the right moment and I did. So in this match, we did these spots, double down, I had my drink in the corner of the ring. I crawled over to it. I did the very dramatic crawl over. Grabbed it, drank it, and did the Popeye Hulk Up and did a whole comeback on the guy. It went semi-viral on Instagram and Twitter. Three days later I got hit up by Bang. Every company that I hit up before, I hit up Monster and Red Bull, they were not really interested in the wrestling scene. They e-mailed me days later and that was it. They were like, ‘Hey, we want to give you a contract exclusively.’ They don’t want me having me holding anything else but Bang on my videos. Which is cool, whatever. That was it. Signed up with them. Got the graphic and that was it.”

On his promos posted to social media: “I love these promos because they give chances for my character grow and other characters to grow as well. These go over on Twitter, so people see them. I believe it’s doing good business helping characters grow, create fun content that’s free and I think it’s all positive. They don’t want anything negative towards like, ‘Oh, that’s disgusting.’ So I say, ‘Oh, if you can, just don’t say it’s gross.’ But other than that, they’re cool with anything. I try not to do cursing. That’s obviously gonna bad. But in the promos, I try to have their characters be them as much as possible, as much as they want it to be. Just please don’t say it’s gross or whatever for my sake of the contract.”