Violence x Suffering In Too Deep Results 2.7.21: Tony Deppen Battles 2 Cold Scorpio, More
Violence x Suffering held their first show to air on IWTV, In Too Deep, on Sunday night. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:
* Jordan Oliver def. Daniel Garcia.
* TJ Crawford def. Kevin Blackwood.
* Treehouse Lee def. Sebastian Cage.
* Deathmatch: Jimmy Lloyd def. Ken Broadway.
Told you I was finna die for this money! The better man won tonight though..Thank you @TheJimmyLLoyd .. I’ll be back @vxswrestling 💯💪🏾 #WatchVxS pic.twitter.com/cKjiz2Lm4d
— 💰 Ken Broadway 💰 (@cashflowkb) February 7, 2021
* Tony Deppen def. 2 Cold Scorpio.
2 Cold Scorpio entrance@vxswrestling In Too Deep#WatchVXS pic.twitter.com/85ztscH5lD
— Raze Lighting® (@RazeLighting) February 8, 2021
