Violence x Suffering In Too Deep Results 2.7.21: Tony Deppen Battles 2 Cold Scorpio, More

Violence x Suffering held their first show to air on IWTV, In Too Deep, on Sunday night. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver def. Daniel Garcia.

* TJ Crawford def. Kevin Blackwood.

* Treehouse Lee def. Sebastian Cage.

* Deathmatch: Jimmy Lloyd def. Ken Broadway.

Told you I was finna die for this money! The better man won tonight though..Thank you @TheJimmyLLoyd .. I’ll be back @vxswrestling 💯💪🏾 #WatchVxS pic.twitter.com/cKjiz2Lm4d — 💰 Ken Broadway 💰 (@cashflowkb) February 7, 2021

* Tony Deppen def. 2 Cold Scorpio.