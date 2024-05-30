wrestling / News
Violent J, Adam Priest, Set For MLW Battle Riot VI
Major League Wrestling has announced that Insane Clown Posse member Violent J is set to enter the MLW Battle Riot match at Saturday’s event. This will be his first time appearing for MLW and his first match since January. He makes several appearances on the independent scene, most recently in GCW and NWA. Meanwhile, the company also added Adam Priest to the match.
The show takes place at Center Stage in Atlanta. The winner of the match gets an MLW World title shot. The participants so far in the 40-man match include: Matt Riddle, Sami Callihan, Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, Matthew Justice, Timothy Thatcher, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mads Kruel Krugger, Bobby Fish, Shigeo Okumura, Mistico, Jimmy Yang, Paul Walter Hauser, Contra Unit’s New Crusader, 1 Called Manders, AKIRA, Mr. Thomas, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Jake Crist, Josh Bishop, Bad Dude Tito, Jesus Rodriguez, Chris Danger, Ikuro Kwon, Rugido, Star Jr., Adam Priest and Violent J.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details on Jordynne Grace Debuting in WWE NXT, How It Came Together
- Ted DiBiase Shares His Most Expensive Purchase, Talks Giving Receipts To Stiff Workers
- WWE Reportedly Likely To Work More With TNA After Jordynne Grace’s NXT Appearance
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes