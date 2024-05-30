Violent J, Adam Priest, Set For MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling has announced that Insane Clown Posse member Violent J is set to enter the MLW Battle Riot match at Saturday’s event. This will be his first time appearing for MLW and his first match since January. He makes several appearances on the independent scene, most recently in GCW and NWA. Meanwhile, the company also added Adam Priest to the match.

The show takes place at Center Stage in Atlanta. The winner of the match gets an MLW World title shot. The participants so far in the 40-man match include: Matt Riddle, Sami Callihan, Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, Matthew Justice, Timothy Thatcher, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mads Kruel Krugger, Bobby Fish, Shigeo Okumura, Mistico, Jimmy Yang, Paul Walter Hauser, Contra Unit’s New Crusader, 1 Called Manders, AKIRA, Mr. Thomas, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Jake Crist, Josh Bishop, Bad Dude Tito, Jesus Rodriguez, Chris Danger, Ikuro Kwon, Rugido, Star Jr., Adam Priest and Violent J.