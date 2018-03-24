VIP Packages for NXT Takeover: New Orleans Now Available

WWE has announced that VIP packages are now available for NXT Takeover: New Orleans and can be found here. The event happens on April 7 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. The package includes:

– VIP Suite seating during NXT Takeover at Smoothie King Center

– Visits from NXT Superstars during the Show

– Photo Opportunity with NXT Superstars*

– Group Photo on official Takeover: New Orleans Entrance Ramp*

– VIP Access to Merchandise Stand before doors open

– NXT Takeover: New Orleans Collectible VIP Poster

All photos will be mailed to customers after the event. There are only a limited number of packages available. Customers will be contacted by a WWE representative through email on the week of April 2 to confirm the meeting point. The regular price for the package is $750.00.