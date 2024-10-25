wrestling / News
VIP Vodka Seltzer Announces New Chris Jericho Flavor
October 25, 2024 | Posted by
VIP Vodka Seltzer has announced a new flavor inspired by Chris Jericho, appropriately called ‘Grape is Jericho’. Twenty-four cans cost $99 while twelve cans cost $54. Drink it in, man.
Like Jericho himself, this seltzer is a force to be reckoned with. Infused with real fruit juice and charcoal-filtered vodka, it delivers bold flavor and effortless refreshment. Bursting with bold grape flavor, this limited-edition seltzer packs a punch as legendary as its namesake, Chris Jericho. Bursting with bold grape flavor, this limited-edition seltzer packs a punch as legendary as its namesake, Chris Jericho. With a smooth yet intense taste, it’s the perfect choice for those who crave a drink that’s as fearless as they are.
