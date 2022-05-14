Virgil Announces He Has Stage 2 Colon Cancer

Last month, Virgil announced that he had suffered several strokes and was currently battling dementia. Unfortunately, it seems like things are getting worse for him as today, he announced that he has stage two colon cancer.

He wrote on Twitter: “It’s really shitty right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support. Love you guys.”

If you wish to contribute to Virgil’s medical funds, you can do so by clicking here.

Luckily, stage two colon cancer is treatable, and has a 82.5% survival rate, according to the American Joint Committee on Cancer. 411 would like to wish Virgil a speedy victory in his battle.