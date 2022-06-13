Virgil Apologizes To Anyone He’s Ever Wronged, Thanks Those Who’ve Helped Him

As we’ve previously reported, Virgil recently announced that he’s battling colon cancer, as well as dementia and other health issues. He’s been asking for money to pay for medical expenses, with Chris Jericho, among others, making sizeable donations. In a post on Twitter, Virgil thanked those who have helped him so far and apologized to anyone he has wronged over the years.

He wrote: “I want to take the time & say thankful for all the help. It has been very hardtimes & could not make it without all of you. I know in the past I made mistakes, been hard to work with & been hard to fans.Sometimes, when you have been blessed to be its hard.

When those days end. To those who I have wronged I’m sorry. God has opened my eyes and I believe he has put me through this journey to wake me up and show me it’s better to be honest, trustworthy and ask for forgiveness.

I like to thank Chris Jericho, Paul Orndorff’s son, and others who have reached out and helped. And to the many wrestling fans who have helped through prayer and donations thank you. I am at my first finish line and would love your support https://paypal.com/pools/c/8K2qyDNtJm

Love you all.

I want to take the time & say thankful for all the help. It has been very hardtimes & could not make it without all of you.

I know in the past I made mistakes, been hard to work with & been hard to fans.Sometimes, when you have been blessed to be its hard — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) June 12, 2022

when those days end. To those who I have wronged I’m sorry. God has opened my eyes and I believe he has put me through this journey to wake me up and show me it’s better to be honest, trustworthy and ask for forgiveness. I like to thank chris Jericho , — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) June 12, 2022

Paul orndorff’s son and others who have reached out and helped. And to the many wrestling fans who have helped through prayer and donations thank you. I am at my first finish line and would love your support https://t.co/ZVOaHBaW4E — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) June 12, 2022