wrestling / News
Virgil Says He Let ‘A Couple of Girls’ Wear Million Dollar Title When He Won It
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Virgil spoke about how he reacted to winning the Million Dollar Championship at Summerslam 1991. Here are highlights:
On his speaking abilities: “I’m a college wrestler so I had to learn this ‘pro’ wrestling, okay? Then you have to learn how – I was a scholar when I came out of college! You have to learn how to really talk in front of the camera and when I learned that, guess what? Bingo bango, I’m here!”
On winning the Million Dollar title: “I went in and I won it, and then I definitely put it around my waist, or on my head, or on my leg, or on my arm. And I had a couple of girls wearing that belt, too!”
On hoping wrestling gets bigger: “It will better everyone where they can get on national TV and shine. Show around the world what you can do and then come to Madison Square Garden, or the Staples Center in LA, and pack it in 3 minutes. We should sell out Madison Square Garden in a minute.”
