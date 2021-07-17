wrestling / News

Virgil Says He’s Grateful To Paul Orndorff For Helping Him Early In His Career

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Virgil

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Virgil spoke about Paul Orndorff, who recently passed away, and how much he helped him early in his career. Here are highlights:

On Paul Orndorff: “I loved Paul Orndorff. He helped me so much early in my career. He was the man. My gym partner, we banged that iron together. 1-2-3, 670 pounds up in the air and down. Grateful for Paul.”

On the origin of Soul Train Jones: “Soul Train Jones, that was down in Memphis, TN. I was one of the greatest Americans of all time. Apollo Creed did steal my gimmick. Look at him when he fought Rocky. I’m the reason. I took care of it real properly in court. Donald paid my bill, Donald Trump. Donnie’s a real good friend of mine. WrestleMania IV and V were at Trump Plaza. I stayed at the Trump hotel last week. He loves me because I knew how to handle all the WrestleManias. It was just a regular day. I’m down with the presidents, you know that.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Virgil, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading