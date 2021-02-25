Virgil Suggests Teaming Up With Cameron Grimes, Gets Shot Down

Now that Cameron Grimes is wealthy and imitating Million Dollar Man segments, it seems Virgil is prepared to come back to the WWE and work with him. That doesn’t mean Grimes is as willing, however.

Virgil posted a photoshopped picture of the two together and wrote: “The newest hottest combo since the pasta and salad at OG @CGrimesWWE”

Grimes replied: “Sorry @TheRealVirgil but you can blame that no good @MDMTedDiBiase for not getting any of my cheddar! #KissMyGRITS”