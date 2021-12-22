wrestling / News

Virgil Calls Veer His Creation, Says He’s ‘The Next Brock Lesnar’

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Veer Mahaan

Virgil is a big fan of Veer — in part because he claims Veer is his creation — and says that he’s the “next Brock Lesnar.” The former WWE and WCW star, who is known for his outlandish claims, posted to Instagram on Tuesday and said that Veer is someone he is very excited about and says that Veer is “a spin-off of Veergil.” You can see his full post below.

Veer Mahaan has been hyped as coming to Raw since the WWE Draft, though as of yet he hasn’t made his Raw debut. He has made appearances on WWE Main Event.

“You ain’t never gonna meet a bigger Veer guy. Haven’t been this excited since the Ascension got signed. You see Veer was my creation. It’s a spin-off of Veergil. So basically he pays homage to the chutney killah who drips beefy beef all day. Pasanda and Pasta bay bay. Let’s watch the next Brock Lesnar whiff his ass into stardom. Thoughts????”

