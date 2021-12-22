wrestling / News
Virgil Calls Veer His Creation, Says He’s ‘The Next Brock Lesnar’
Virgil is a big fan of Veer — in part because he claims Veer is his creation — and says that he’s the “next Brock Lesnar.” The former WWE and WCW star, who is known for his outlandish claims, posted to Instagram on Tuesday and said that Veer is someone he is very excited about and says that Veer is “a spin-off of Veergil.” You can see his full post below.
Veer Mahaan has been hyped as coming to Raw since the WWE Draft, though as of yet he hasn’t made his Raw debut. He has made appearances on WWE Main Event.
“You ain’t never gonna meet a bigger Veer guy. Haven’t been this excited since the Ascension got signed. You see Veer was my creation. It’s a spin-off of Veergil. So basically he pays homage to the chutney killah who drips beefy beef all day. Pasanda and Pasta bay bay. Let’s watch the next Brock Lesnar whiff his ass into stardom. Thoughts????”
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Adamantly Against’ No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts
- Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Why No WWE Performers Sent In Videos For ROH Final Battle
- Rhett Titus on How Austin Aries Farted on Him During His First Day of Wrestling Training
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley