Virgil Calls Veer His Creation, Says He’s ‘The Next Brock Lesnar’

Virgil is a big fan of Veer — in part because he claims Veer is his creation — and says that he’s the “next Brock Lesnar.” The former WWE and WCW star, who is known for his outlandish claims, posted to Instagram on Tuesday and said that Veer is someone he is very excited about and says that Veer is “a spin-off of Veergil.” You can see his full post below.

Veer Mahaan has been hyped as coming to Raw since the WWE Draft, though as of yet he hasn’t made his Raw debut. He has made appearances on WWE Main Event.