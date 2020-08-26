Virtual Seats Still Open For Smackdown In WWE’s Thunderdome

Virtual seats opened up for Friday’s episode of Smackdown inside the WWE Thunderdome at 11 AM ET, and as of this time there are still some spots open. As is usually they case, they will likely go fast. If you would like to register, follow the link below.

12:23PM ET UPDATE: More virtual seats in the #WWEThunderDome for this Friday’s #SmackDown have opened! Head to https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos now to register. https://t.co/RhsKSKRMuv — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2020