wrestling / News
Virtual Seats Still Open For Smackdown In WWE’s Thunderdome
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
Virtual seats opened up for Friday’s episode of Smackdown inside the WWE Thunderdome at 11 AM ET, and as of this time there are still some spots open. As is usually they case, they will likely go fast. If you would like to register, follow the link below.
12:23PM ET UPDATE: More virtual seats in the #WWEThunderDome for this Friday’s #SmackDown have opened!
Head to https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos now to register. https://t.co/RhsKSKRMuv
— WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Makes Fun of Randy Orton Missing a Kick on Last Night’s Raw
- WWE Releases Statement on Offensive Imagery Appearing in Virtual Audience During Raw
- Mick Foley Discusses WWE Ribbing Him After Casket Match With Undertaker, How Company Gimmicked Grave For Buried Alive Match At In Your House 11
- Eric Bischoff Tells Story Of Hulk Hogan Having A Knife Backstage After Creative Tension Leading Up To WCW Road Wild 1998