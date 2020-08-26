wrestling / News

Virtual Seats Still Open For Smackdown In WWE’s Thunderdome

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown ThunderDome

Virtual seats opened up for Friday’s episode of Smackdown inside the WWE Thunderdome at 11 AM ET, and as of this time there are still some spots open. As is usually they case, they will likely go fast. If you would like to register, follow the link below.

