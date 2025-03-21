Virus Added to MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that CMLL star Virus has been added to the Battle Riot match at the MLW event of the same name. It happens on April 5. The winner will be the MLW World Champion. Virus joins a match that includes champion Matt Riddle, Tom Lawlor, Donovan Dijak, Satoshi Kojima, Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, Paul Walter Hauser, Paul London, Atlantis Jr., BRG, Bobby Fish, Alex Kane, Brock Anderson, Okumura, Juicy Finau, Esfinge, Bishop Dyer, Blue Panther, Matthew Justice, Anthony Greene and Jesus Rodriguez.

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced CMLL’s Virus will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

— MLW’s LA debut is currently sold out. The league is exploring ways to meet the high demand to see this signature event live in Los Angeles. Watch MLW Battle RIOT VII free and live. The stream starts at http://www.youtube.com/@MLW on Saturday, April 5 – 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

MLW is honored to announce that Virus, the esteemed “Pequeño Maestro” from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), will participate in the upcoming Battle RIOT.

Renowned for his exceptional technical prowess and a career spanning over three decades, Virus brings a wealth of experience and skill to MLW’s most unpredictable match.​

Debuting in 1992 under the moniker “Bird Boy,” Virus quickly showcased his vast technical repertoire, earning him the title of maestro among peers and fans alike. Throughout his illustrious career, he has achieved significant milestones, including the CMLL World Super Lightweight Championship.

Virus’s journey from the Pequeños Estrellas division to competing against standard-sized opponents is a testament to his adaptability and skill. His signature maneuvers, such as the Rotavirus, Virus Stretch, and Gori Special Invertida, have left an indelible mark on opponents and audiences worldwide.​

Standing at 1.65 meters and weighing 79 kilograms, Virus’s stature contrasts with his immense in-ring capabilities.

Trained by Fuerza Aérea, his aggressive style and technical mastery have led him to numerous victories, including notable hair matches against Loco Max, Demus 3:16, Kato Kung Lee, and Tony Rivera.​

As Virus enters the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT, his unparalleled technique and experience position him as a formidable contender. Fans eagerly anticipate whether the Pequeño Maestro can outlast 39 competitors and win gold in LA.

Witness the legend of Virus unfold at Battle RIOT, live in Los Angeles on April 5!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

–Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Satoshi Kojima

•Bishop Dyer

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Paul London

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Atlantis Jr.

•BRG

•Bobby Fish

•Blue Panther

•MLW National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice

•Alex Kane

•Brock Anderson

•Okumura

•Juicy Finau

•Jesus Rodriguez

•Anthony Greene

•Virus

MLW World Middleweight Championship:

Místico (champion) vs. Templario

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima

CMLL Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

HIMAWARI vs. Janai Kai

Card subject to change.