Visa Issues For CMLL Wrestlers Reportedly Clearing Up Soon, Will Be Able To Travel To US

F4WOnline reports that the visa issues for several CMLL wrestlers should be cleared up soon, enabling them to travel to the United States. It was noted that some could be able to travel as soon as this week. The wrestlers affected include Soberano Jr., Templario, Blue Panther, Dulce Gardenia, Sagrado, Capitan Suicida, Espiritu Negro, Euforia, Fugaz, Robin, Sangre Imperial, and Los Gemelo Diablos.

Panther recently wrestled Bryan Danielson in Mexico, and both showed interest in a rematch in the United States.