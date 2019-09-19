Visa Issues That Plagued AAA Expected To Clear Up Before Los Angeles Show

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were eighteen wrestlers and referees that were listed as appearing in original announcements for AAA: Invading NY that were not on the actual show. This includes LA Park, who was heavily promoted in the advertising but was never mentioned on the show. A total of twenty visas didn’t come through, even though applications were filed months ago.

However, all twenty visas are expected to come in this week and the wrestlers will be available for AAA’s Los Angeles show on October 13.

Every performer on Invading NY was already a regular worker in the US, meaning they either had visas years ago (through previous US work or through Lucha Underground) or by not being Mexican. Dave the Clown was the exception, but it’s likely he somehow obtained his visa already.

Those were scheduled to appear at one point included Amazing Red, Dezmond Xavier and Homicide.