Various News: Tonight’s MLW Preview, Who Do You Want To See Become The First Women’s Tag Team Champs?, Xavier Woods Unboxes Mattel Entrance Great

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
MLW: Fusion MLW’s MLW: FUSION LIVE

– Here is the preview for tonight’s MLW Fusion TV, which airs at 8PM ET on beIN Sports…

* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan
* The $20,000 Simon Gotch Challenge
* Ariel Dominguez vs. Andrew Everett

– Xavier Woods gets the opportunity of a collector’s lifetime: unbox ALL of the Mattel WWE Elite Series 61 figures PLUS the brand-new Finn Balor figure from the Entrance Greats series…

– WWE posted the following on Instagram…

These women have their eyes on the prize. 👀

