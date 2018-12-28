wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s MLW Preview, Who Do You Want To See Become The First Women’s Tag Team Champs?, Xavier Woods Unboxes Mattel Entrance Great
December 28, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s MLW Fusion TV, which airs at 8PM ET on beIN Sports…
* MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan
* The $20,000 Simon Gotch Challenge
* Ariel Dominguez vs. Andrew Everett
– Xavier Woods gets the opportunity of a collector’s lifetime: unbox ALL of the Mattel WWE Elite Series 61 figures PLUS the brand-new Finn Balor figure from the Entrance Greats series…
– WWE posted the following on Instagram…