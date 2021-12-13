Vo Williams Talks About Composing The New Theme For RAW, Wanting To Wrestle

In an interview with Fightful, Vo Williams spoke about making the new RAW theme ‘Greatness’ and how he wants to wrestle in the ring one day. Williams’ new song debuted as the theme song for RAW on November 29. Here are highlights:

On making the theme for RAW: “It really was one of those epic coincidences that fell into place and created history, essentially. I had the song that I created, ‘Greatness,’ already out and WWE had caught wind of the track and reached out to see if I would be interested in letting them test it as a theme song. It happened to work and the rest is history.”

On wanting to wrestle: “I want to slam somebody. I’ll take a loss. I’ll let somebody slam me. I’m all about it. If I do the slamming, if I’m getting slammed, punch me, I’m cool. I just want to be in the ring.”

On the athleticism of wrestlers: “Wrestlers are incredible athletes. The moves that they do, the creativity, it’s incredible. You don’t see any other sport that has that kind of athleticism and dynamic range. It’s crazy to see what they do in that ring. With any genre, any sport, there is going to be more added to the show. People are building off those classic athletes and taking things to another level. You see that in football, in wrestling, baseball, basketball. The way people play or fight today is all built off the building blocks of the people that came before them. There is definitely an evolution and people becoming more inventive, athletic, bringing more moves and ideas into the sport and pushing the genre forward. Who knows what we’re going to see in 20 years inside the ring based off what people are doing today. You have a kid now watching Raw, looking at the moves, and saying, ‘What if I did this backflip and landed like this,’ and then that will be the new level. It constantly grows and it’s insane to see.”

On appearing live for WWE: “There are a lot of possibilities. I get the feeling that WWE is one of those organizations that is just a family. Even though it’s a big organization that I think has many different departments that handles many things, I get the feeling that it’s a family organization that is about creating memories. I wouldn’t doubt that if something like that is available that those things could happen. I don’t expect it. I don’t expect anything, I’ve been paid well [laughs], but if those things do happen, I’m sure they can. I’m excited for the future because there is so much possibility with that event. I want to get out in the ring and perform the song, that’s what I want. Make a petition, let them know. Let them know you want to see Vo live at WWE.”