– During a recent edition of The Claw Pod, The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich) came to the defense of AEW and ROH boss Tony Khan, with Marshall Von Erich explaining why Khan is a fighter and a risk-taker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Marshall Von Erich on AEW boss Tony Khan: “I think Tony’s a fighter and he has something to prove, which is really, really exciting to be on his team. He definitely has a lot of naysayers – people, you know, which you’re going to have – people that take risks, that’s the position they’re in. It’s easy to feel safe behind a keyboard. … Sink or swim, I think Tony is swimming along just fine and AEW is in a good place.”

Ross Von Erich on AEW’s move to simulcasting on Max: “There’s really no formula, I think. This was obviously a big step for them, and man, so exciting.”

Marshall Von Erich their dad possibly coming out of retirement for AEW All In: Texas: “Maybe Kevin Von Erich will come out – maybe out of retirement, I don’t know!”