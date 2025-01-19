– During a recent edition of The Claw Podcast, The Von Erichs spoke about teams they’d like to face in ROH while defending their World Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Marshall Von Erich on who they would like to face: “Six-man wasn’t in the cards for us, so the fact that we’re even here is crazy. But it feels right, it feels like it makes a lot of sense, so I love that. But I want to get my hands on FTR, just because they are one of the greatest tag teams I believe in pro wrestling currently right now. If they can find a third guy, great. They got friends. They got friends all inside the locker room. But I want to see what Ross and I are made of. Ross and I wouldn’t be coming to AEW if we really didn’t think that we can offer something that no other tag team can offer.”

Marshall on his chemistry with Ross as a tag team: I really do believe that Ross and I have better chemistry than any tag team. It’s my brother. We know each other better than any tag team. I can say that confidently. We know each other so well, and we’re definitely closer. FTR, they’re the closest I’ve ever seen to brothers, they’re extremely close, they’re always together. The only other guys that I ever met that were similar to Ross and I were the Briscoes. I was like, these guys, they get it. The world doesn’t matter. I’m just with my brother right now. They had the same mentality. So I was so happy we got to finally work with the Briscoes.”

His thoughts on Top Flight and Cody and Dustin’s nephews: “These young tag teams too, Top Flight, that’s another [one]. Those guys are super impressive, great athletes. I know we’ll probably mess around with them eventually. But also the new Rhodes boys, Cody and Dustin’s nephews, they’re out there, they’re getting their feet wet. They’ve debuted already. We got to meet them and hang out with them in the locker room. It was so unbelievable, the similarities and how we came up. We were like long-lost friends. It was crazy. It was like we were talking to ourselves in the past. It was so weird, and they knew it too. Ross and I, we know that day will come, and we can’t wait to make them look great [laughs], can’t wait. It’s gonna be fun.”

The Von Erichs are currently co-holders of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Dustin Rhodes.