The Von Erichs Join Forces With Dustin Rhodes On AEW Collision

The Von Erichs were back on AEW TV on last night’s Collision, allying with Dustin Rhodes. Ross and Marshall Von Erich appeared on Saturday night’s show with their father Kevin in a backstage segment with Rhodes.

The segment saw Kevin talk about the industry changing and how his boys can learn from Rhodes, who said he was looking forward to working with them. You can see the clip below.

Rhodes and the Von Erichs last teamed up on the February 16th episode of AEW Rampage.