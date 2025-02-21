wrestling / News
Von Erichs Make Return To Ring On ROH On HonorClub
February 20, 2025
The Von Erichs made their return to the ring on this week’s ROH Oh HonorClub. Thursday’s show saw Ross and Marshall Von Erich team up with The Outrunners & Top Flight to pick up a win over Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance & The Premier Athletes.
This marked the team’s first match on ROH TV since September 2024 due to a pec injury to Marshall.
The Frat House & Premier Athletes take on The Outrunners, Top Flight & ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/TjeeY21TmG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 21, 2025
