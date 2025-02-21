Von Erichs Make Return To Ring On ROH On HonorClub

The Von Erichs made their return to the ring on this week’s ROH Oh HonorClub. Thursday’s show saw Ross and Marshall Von Erich team up with The Outrunners & Top Flight to pick up a win over Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance & The Premier Athletes.

This marked the team’s first match on ROH TV since September 2024 due to a pec injury to Marshall.