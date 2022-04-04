Major League Wrestling has announced that the Von Erichs are set to donate several family heirlooms to the city of Dallas for an exhibition. The announcement reads:

Von Erichs to donate family heirlooms to City of Dallas

The Von Erichs will partake in a ceremony in Dallas honoring the family and their rich history and roots in the community.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich will be donating some family heirlooms as part of an exhibition on display.

More details will be released soon.